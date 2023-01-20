Edna Jean Baker, 91

Edna Jean Baker (nee Hinton) of Columbus, Ohio, died at the age of 91 on Friday, Jan. 13, 2023, peacefully at home surrounded by her family.

She was born to parents Hazel and Joseph Hinton on a stormy Dec. 30, 1931; her birth, flooding, and a missed New Year party was a story told by her brothers for years to come.

She met Ralph Donald (Dingle) Baker while attending Carrollton High School, and after their graduation, they married in January 1950. They shared 43 years together before Ralph’s passing. The next years were filled with raising their 7 children, working the family farm, and being an active member of the Richmond, Ohio community, especially the Jefferson County Farm Bureau Top Ten Council. After Ralph’s passing, she moved to Columbus to be closer to her grandchildren. During her years in Columbus, she enjoyed caring for children at the Olentangy Church Childcare Center and in her home, gardening, spending time with her family, and traveling to new places.

Edna was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, and her siblings, Irene Leishman, Charles Hinton, Marion Hinton, Harry Hinton, and two infant sisters.

Edna is survived by her sister, Roxie Sutton of Carrollton, Ohio; her children, Debra (William) Jennings of San Diego, CA, Richard (Patricia) Baker of Logan, Ohio, Jacqueline (John) Hughes of Zanesville, Ohio, Pamela Baker of Green, Ohio, Paul (Kathleen) Baker of Arab, AL, Lisa Baker of Columbus, Ohio, and Daniel Baker of Columbus, Ohio. She is also survived by her ten grandchildren, Susan Jennings of Lakeside, CA, William (Amy) Jennings, Jr. of San Diego, CA, Nancy Jennings of Escondido, CA, Timothy (Lynn) Baker of Columbus, Ohio, Jonathan (Sarah) Baker of Columbus, Ohio, Gregory (Erin) Baker of Santa Clara, CA, Alicia Hughes of Columbus, Ohio, Matthew (Thuy) Baker of San Antonia, TX, Benjamin (Jada) Baker of Irondale, AL, and Jessica Baker of Baton Rouge, LA; 5 great-grandchildren and her many nieces, nephews, and friends.

The family would like to thank the National Church Residences Hospice Services for their support and kindness over the last week of her life.

To remember Edna’s life and celebrate her journey to her next great adventure, a Celebration of Life Reception will be held at Schoedinger Northwest, 1740 Zollinger Rd., on Friday, Jan. 20, 2023, from 4-7 p.m.

She will be laid to rest at the Corinth Presbyterian Church in Mechanicstown, Ohio with a family service at a future date.

In lieu of flowers, please consider making a contribution to the children’s charity of your choice or Akron Children’s Hospital.

Please visit www.schoedinger.com to share memories and condolences.