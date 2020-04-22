Edna Lee Sperry, 87, of Carrollton, passed away Monday morning April 20, 2020 at Mercy Medical Center in Canton.

A daughter of the late John E. and Alva Kennedy Bright, she was born May 1, 1932 in Vonore, TN.

She was a member of the Kilgore United Methodist Church.

Edna dearly loved her family and friends, and she was loved by all that knew her. A wonderful seamstress, she enjoyed making beautiful gowns and dresses for many young ladies.

Edna is survived by a son, Ray Fleishour Jr. of Tyler, TX; a daughter, Carol (Bob) Knox of Amsterdam; four grandchildren; two great grandchildren; and two sisters, Loretta Noble of Florida and Norma Brumbaugh of Sherrodsville.

Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Harold “Red” Sperry; a daughter, Rita; six brothers and a sister.

In accordance with public health, a private graveside service was held for the family.