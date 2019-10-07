Edna Mae Cox, 88, of Rushsylvania and formerly of Carrollton, passed away Friday, Oct. 4, 2019 at her residence with her family by her side.

A devoted wife and loving homemaker, she was a 1948 graduate of Fairmont High School in Fairmont, WV, enjoyed camping and attended the Carrollton Bible Church.

Born Oct. 14, 1930 in Fairmont, WV, she was the daughter of the late Martin and Goldie (Cooper) Hurley.

On June 12, 1954 in Fairmont, she married her husband of nearly 61 years, Troy A. “Buck” Cox, Jr. and he preceded her in death on May 11, 2015.

In addition to her husband and parents, she was also preceded in death by a sister, Mary Belle Cornwell.

Edna is survived by her children, Troy “Chip” (Tami) Cox of Rushsylvania and Connie Watson of Canton; grandchildren, Justin and Joshua Watson, Danielle Helton, Erin (Brian) Martin and Nathan Moceri; several great grandchildren; and a sister, Martha (Jesse “Bing”) Tucker of Fairmont, WV.

The family would like to thank Universal Home Health and Hospice for the compassionate and loving care they provided to Edna in her last four days.

In keeping with Edna’s wishes, there will be no calling hours or services held at this time and burial will take place at a later date at the convenience of the family. If desired, memorial contributions can be made to the Logan County Cancer Society in memory of Edna. Arrangements are being handled by Wilson Funeral Home, Schnurrenberger Chapel, 222 W. Center St., West Mansfield. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.wilsonfuneralhomesinc.com.