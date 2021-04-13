Edna Mae Davis, 72, formerly of Carrollton, Ohio, passed away unexpectedly Sunday, April 11, 2021 at UPMC Presbyterian Hospital in Pittsburgh, PA, from complications of a ruptured abdominal aneurysm.

Born May 8, 1948, she was the only daughter of the late Chalmers W. and Edna P. Shotwell of Carrollton.

Being an avid bowler, Edna enjoyed the sport for many years competing in several leagues, state and national tournaments with her daughters, while being a member, officer and Hall of Fame inductee in the McCook Area Bowling Association. She worked at the Carroll Lanes Restaurant for over 25 years as well. Eddie, as many called her, was also very active in teaching the sport of bowling to many. Being a certified coach to the youth on Saturday mornings along with MRDD individuals on Friday mornings, this was one of her absolute joys.

However, the biggest joy for her was just being Gram and spending time with her grandsons. Whether teaching them to bowl, watching them play soccer and basketball or just sitting on the couch trying to play video games with them, she truly loved it all. Jordan and Dom were definitely the highlights of her life!

Edna is survived by daughter, Lisa Davis (Christie Campbell) of Columbus, Ohio; daughter, Crystal Davis of Carrollton, Ohio; grandson, Jordan Koons of Minerva, Ohio; grandson, Domanic Zrinyi and his dad, Victor of Wintersville, Ohio, and brother, George (Bobbi) Shotwell of Winchester, VA.

She is preceded in death by brothers John, Dick and Roy.

Edna will surely be missed by family and many friends.

Calling hours will be held Thursday, April 15 from 4-7 p.m. at the Allmon Duggar Cotton Funeral Home.

A memorial service will be Friday, April 16 at the funeral home at 11 a.m. followed by burial at the Westview Cemetery in Carrollton.