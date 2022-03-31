“Well done, good and faith servant!” Edward A. Grimm returned to his heavenly home March 30, 2022, after a courageous battle with cancer. His devotion to those he loved and his firm belief in God supported him in his struggle and ultimately gave him peace.

Ed was born to the late Clyde A. and Mary Emily Grimm in Steubenville, Ohio, on April 1, 1944.

Ed was a faithful member of the Wintersville United Methodist Church. He attended Jefferson Union High School. He retired from the operations department at Ohio Edison, now First Energy.

Ed was blessed by many. He married his best friend and love of his life, Patricia Belle Shockley, on Nov. 23, 1963.

Ed is survived by his wife, Patricia; his grandson, Mitchell Stonebraker; his granddaughter, Devan Stonebraker; his great grandson, Kylen; and his sister, Eleanor.

He is preceded in death by his parents; his sisters, Edith and Jean; his brother, Robert; and his daughter, Patricia Edana, who was lost too soon.

Ed never knew a stranger and always helped those in need. Ed loved fiercely and deeply, and we take comfort in knowing that he is now at peace surrounded by Jesus.

Visitation will be held at the Wintersville United Methodist Church, 702 Main Street, Wintersville, Ohio, on Saturday, April 2, 2022, from 10-11 a.m. with service beginning at 11 a.m.

Rev. Dr. Clinton Quillen and Tiffany Manley will officiate.

Burial will follow at Bergholz Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be directed to the Wintersville United Methodist Church Youth Group.

The family would like to thank Valley Hospice for their care and support.

