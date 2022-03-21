Edward Alan Ciacci, 69, of Amsterdam, passed away at his home surrounded by family following a long battle with cancer.

He was born in Canton, Ohio, to the late Lewis and Elizabeth (Roupe) Ciacci.

He is survived by his wife of 48 years, Cindy, whom he married Oct. 12, 1974; two daughters, Dr. Jami (Doug) Bregenzer and Carly Ciacci; one grandson, Bryce, who was the light of his life; two brothers, David (Janet) Ciacci of Sarahsville, and Roger (Diana) Ciacci of Richmond; one aunt, Della Rinaldi of Steubenville; brother and sister-in-laws, Mark (MaryAnn) Merrin of Richmond, Debbie (Jim) Booth of Richmond, and Noreen (Chas) Miro of Richmond; five nieces, three nephews, and many cousins.

He was an avid hunter and farmer. Close hunting buddies include Rick and Ricky Stull, Richard and David Stone, Brent Barnes, and Tim Brewer. He not only farmed his own family’s land, but also farmed for Jake and Susan Sutton, who were also dear friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Lewis and Elizabeth; his Aunt Inez; his mother and father-n-law, Norman and Carla Merrin; and his nephew, Craig Merrin.

At Alan’s request, there will be no formal funeral or memorial services.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to a cancer organization or research of cancer in Alan’s memory.

