Edward Barnhart Sr., 83, of Cadiz, Ohio, went home to the Lord Tuesday, Nov. 9, 2021, at home with his wife by his side.

He was born June 17, 1938, a son of the late Clarence and Laura Dalrymple Barnhart.

Edward was a retired employee of Wheeling Pittsburgh Steel, Pentecostal by faith, owner of Barnhart Auction Service and a U.S. Army veteran.

In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by a daughter, Diana Lynn McDonaldm and brothers, Charles and Paul Franklin Barnhart.

He is survived by the love of his life of 64 years, Melanie Rose Morrison Barnhart; his children, Edward (Chris) Barnhart Jr., Stephen (Sheryl) Barnhart, Lisa Kae Barnhart (Brian Beckley), and Melanie Rose (Andrew) Whiteman; a sister, Violet Corso; 21 grandchildren, 28 great grandchildren, and two great-great grandsons; and numerous nieces, nephews, and other beloved relatives.

Friends will be received Monday, Nov. 15, 2021, from 6-8 p.m. at Borkoski Funeral Home, 555 E. Market St., Cadiz, Ohio.

Visitation will continue Tuesday, Nov. 16, from 11 a.m. to the time of service at 1 p.m. with Rev. Dixie Hendricks officiating.

Military honors will be provided by the Hopedale American Legion at the funeral home.

Interment will be private.

