Edward E. McClain, 83, of Trenton, FL (formerly of Carrollton, Ohio), passed away peacefully Nov. 2, 2020.

Born Jan. 20, 1937, in Conotton, he was the oldest son of the late Elbert H. and Marie (Foutz) McClain.

Ed attended Conotton Valley High School, served in the U.S. Army and retired from PCC Airfoils in Minerva. He was an active member of the Oak Grove Village Park Association, where he resided and enjoyed NASCAR, attending car shows, flea markets and auctions.

Ed is survived by his daughter, Lisa (Eric) Sanford; son, E. Bradley McClain; grandchildren, Eric (Meagan Caswell) Sanford II and Rachel (Keith Imes) Sanford; great-granddaughter Emilee Sanford; and a very special friend, Eve Ullery and her dog, Chardonnay.

He is preceded in death by his brother, Robert McClain; sister, Sharon Copeland, and nephew, Michael McClain.

In keeping with Ed’s wishes, cremation has taken place and a memorial service will be held at a later date.

Memorial contributions may be made to Haven Hospice, 4200 NW 90th Blvd., Gainesville, FL 32606.