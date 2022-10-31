Edward G. Albright, 91, of New Rumley, passed away Friday, Oct. 28, 2022.

He was born Jan. 15, 1931, in Adena, Ohio, a son of the late Ray and Ruby Albright.

He retired in 1995 after working 17 years with Simon Duplex. He had also worked at The Scio Pottery, Olin Corp., L.J. Smith, Ohio Poly and TRW over the years. He was a Marine Corp. veteran of the Korean War. He enjoyed woodworking, gardening, hunting and coin collecting.

Ed was preceded in death by three brothers, Emmet, Robert and Richard; in-laws Hazel, Sandra Kay and Carl Crall, and Glenda and Jim Arbogast; and a granddaughter, Tara Dyer.

Surviving is his wife of 66 years, Betty Kohler Albright; a son, James E. Albright (Barbara) of Cadiz; a daughter, Janice Dyer (Michael) of Jewett; three grandchildren, Joshua Albright (Desarae) of Cadiz, Kayla Bollinger (Cody) of Goochland, VA, and Edward “Jack” Dyer (Lizzy) of Virginia Beach, VA; great grandchildren, Josie, Claire, Michael, Blane, Elci and Colby; and his cat, Blackie.

Visitation with the family will be held Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, from 2-4 p.m. at Koch Funeral Home, 101 W. Main St., Scio.

www.kochfuneral.com