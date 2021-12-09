Edward Rudolph Appel, 85

Edward Rudolph Appel of Bokeelia, FL, passed away at the home of his daughter in Kannapolis, NC, at the age of 85 on Sunday, Dec. 5, after a 5-year battle with Parkinson’s Disease.

Edward was born in Corry, PA, to his parents Rudolph and Mildred (Gates) Appel on March 11, 1936.

He was preceded in death by his brother, James Appel.

Edward’s love for aviation started as a young man, obtaining his pilot’s license at the age of 14. He graduated from Carrollton High School in 1954, earning his degree in Aerospace Engineering from Kent State in 1961. He proudly served in the Air Force Military Reserves in their pilot training program from 1957-1963. His career in the aerospace industry with North American Rockwell and United Technologies gave him the opportunity to serve on several Apollo launch crews, the design team for the F-16 jet and to travel the world, rightfully earning him the title of “rocket scientist” from family and friends.

Edward was an avid fisherman who enjoyed many days on the waters of Pine Island, FL, and was a faithful member of First Redeemer Lutheran Church in Stuart, FL, and Fishers of Men Lutheran Church where he served as church treasurer for over 10 years.

Edward is survived by his wife of 57 years, Rita; his children, Jeffrey (Nikki) Appel and Sondra (Marc) Appel Orinson; his seven grandchildren, Jake, Ben, Fisher and Caydee Appel, Hilary and Alex Orinson and Eli Shirley; his brothers, Robert (Leyda) and Glenn (Lavonne)Appel; and his sister, Kathryn (Dan) Tutor.

A memorial service will be planned at a later date at Fishers of Men Lutheran Church in St. James City,

Florida.

Memorials may be made to Hope Parkinson Program, 9470 HealthPark Circle, Fort Myers, FL 33908.