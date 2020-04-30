Edward S. (Hutch) Alexie, formerly of Atwood Lake, passed away Sunday, April 26, just 27 days before his 102nd Birthday. He had been under Hospice Care at home in Columbus since December 2019. His body just got weaker and weaker.

Born in Kent, Ohio on May 23, 1918, he was married to Ruth Baughman for almost 72 years. Ruth passed Dec. 16, 2012.

He was a World War II veteran and worked for BF Goodrich in Akron. In 1964, he built a cottage on Atwood Lake (Arrowhead) and at first, spent weekends and summers on the Lake. Latter, living there before moving to Columbus, Ohio. Hutch enjoyed fishing the lake and taking the pontoon out and talking with the guys in Dellroy at the filling station, solving the world problems of the day or at the West Marina. He was a very likeable man and was always willing to help people and do nice things for you. He would always load up his truck with the neighborhood kids and take them into Dellroy to the ice cream stand. He was living in Columbus, Ohio, with his only child, Carol and husband, Craig Heyder.

He also leaves behind his granddaughter, Alexis Lux and her husband, Craig Sutter of Oklahoma City, and many nieces and nephews.

Because of the Covid-19 virus, he will be cremated and burial will be at the Western Reserve Military Cemetery in Seville, Ohio at a later date.

