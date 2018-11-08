Edward V. Wallace, 80, of Malvern, Ohio (formerly of Bergholz, Ohio), passed away Tuesday, Oct. 2, 2018.

He was born June 23, 1938, to the late Harry V. and Alma (McGrew) Wallace. Ed was a retired Truck Driver.

He is survived by his wife, Carolyn Wallace of Malvern; three children, Edward Wallace of East Canton; John Wallace of Holden, LA; Darlene Hutt of Carrollton; and a sister Linda (Ronnie) Stone of East Springfield; grandchildren, great grand children, nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by two brothers, Harry and Billy; and three sisters, Dorothy, Helen, and Lucy.

A memorial service will be held Nov. 17, 2018 at 1 p.m. at the Beacon of Light Church on Amsterdam Rd. of which he was a member. The family invites you to visit www.reedfuneralhome.com.