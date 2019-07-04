Eileen (Ray) Walters, 95, of Carrollton, passed away Tuesday evening at Mercy Medical Center in Canton.

A daughter of the late William A. and Leona R. Blazer Ray, she was born May 8, 1924 in Carrollton, Ohio.

Eileen will be remembered by her family as an avid reader and crossword puzzle player. During the week she was a dedicated Jeopardy and Wheel of Fortune fan, rarely missing a show. While staying in the nursing home she was a very competitive bingo player.

Her memberships included Harsh Memorial United Methodist Church, where she was part of the United Methodist Women, Mt. Pleasant Red Chatters, and she was a former 4H Club advisor.

She is survived by her children, Donna (Bob) Modranski of Canton; Dr. John Walters of Carrollton; Gerry (David) Marteney of Carrollton; Harry K. (Laura) Walters of Amsterdam; Bob (Charlotte) Walters of Texas; Patty (Keith) Barnett of Carrollton; Steve (Teresa) Walters of Arkansas; Dick (Brenda) Walters of Carrollton; sixteen grandchildren; thirty-three great grandchildren; five great great grandchildren; and siblings, Ruth Ann Tinlin of Carrollton; Norma Rutledge of Carrollton; Lois Kirby of Canton; Jimmy Ray of Louisiana and Keith Ray of Carrollton.

Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Thomas S. Walters, in 2000, a grandson, Nicky, step-grandson, Cody, and six siblings.

Funeral services for Eileen will be Saturday, July 6, 2019 at 1 p.m. in Harsh Memorial United Methodist Church in Harlem Springs. Burial will follow in Harlem Springs Cemetery. Visitation will be Saturday from 10 a.m. until time of services in the church.

Dodds Funeral Home of Carrollton assisted the family with funeral arrangements.