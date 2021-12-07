Eileen Strawder, 90, of Carrollton, passed away Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021.

She was born on March 1, 1931, in Canton to the late James and Mary Eleanor Nape.

Eileen married Fred Strawder on July 12, 1947, and he passed away May 30, 1995.

She was a member of the Carrollton Baptist Temple where she was active in the Golden Agers at the church. She was also active in the Carroll County Homemaker’s and The Washington Twp. Homemaker’s. Her hobbies were crocheting, playing cards and board games, which included her favorite, Aggravation, and Parcheesi.

Survivors include her three children, James E. Strawder, Sandra K. Pugh and Gloria Kramer, all of Carrollton; her adopted son, Davin Milhouse; six grandchildren, 4 great grandchildren, 7 great-great grandchildren, and her many loving extended family.

Eileen was preceded in death by her parents; son, Richard A. Strawder; siblings Donald Nape and Ethel Welch; and two grandchildren, Evelyn and Michael Pugh.

Calling hours will be Thursday, Dec. 9, from 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. at the Carrollton Baptist Temple. The funeral will be Friday, Dec. 10 at 11 a.m. at the church.

Allmon Dugger Cotton assisted the family with services.