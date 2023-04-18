Eleanor K. Bake, 90, of Carrollton, passed away Monday, April 17, 2023, at the Carroll Golden Age Retreat.

She was born July 16, 1932, to the late Lynyrd and Lydia (Dalpera) Genetin in Amsterdam, Ohio.

Mom loved to cook, bake, plant flowers, work in the garden, dancing, and making people laugh. She especially loved being with her grandkids.

Eleanor is survived by her three sons, William S. Bake, Robert G. Bake, and Michael J. Bake; 11 grandchildren and 16 great grandchildren, with one on the way; and her dog, Trumper.

She was preceded in death by her husband, John William Walter Bake in 2012, whom she married Sept. 19, 1953; son, John D. Bake; and daughter, Jeanne L. Bake.

Funeral services will be held at noon on Thursday, April 20, 2023, at Dodds Funeral Home in Carrollton officiated by Pastor JP Snyder.

Burial will follow in Scroggsfield Cemetery.

Visitation will be held from 11 a.m. until the time of services.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Eleanor’s memory to the Carroll Golden Age Retreat, 2202 Kensington Rd. NE, Carrollton, Ohio 44615.