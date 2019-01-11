Eleanor L. Waggoner, 84, of Ocala, FL, passed away Jan. 1, 2019 in Hospice care after a long hospital stay.

She was born in Indiana and graduated from Carrollton High School in 1952.

After school, she worked at the Virginia Restaurant and Firestone store in Carrollton.

In 1958 she moved to Florida and raised two daughters.

She was an accomplished seamstress and was employed for 21 years at Walt Disney World, Orlando, in the decorating/furnishing department. During her employment she was sent to France to assist in setting up that department at Euro Disney outside of Paris.

After retirement in 1997, she moved to Ocala, FL.

She is survived by her husband of 65 years, Allen Waggoner of New Harrisburg & Ocala; daughters, Crystal Wilson of Ocala and Denise Schultheis of Orlando; 4 granddaughters, Megan Wilson and Lauren DeLeon of Tampa, FL, Amber Schultheis & Elaina Kaiser in the Austin, TX area; 3 great grandchildren in TX to FL.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Fred & Etta (Fawcett) Cain, an older brother and an infant brother.

A celebration of life memorial will be held later with inurnment at the Florida National Cemetery in Bushnell, FL.