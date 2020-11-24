Elinor Jane Potts, 95, of Aurora, Ohio, formerly of Carrollton, died early Tuesday morning Nov. 24, 2020.

Born Jan. 4, 1925, she was a daughter of the late John D. and Dorothy Carman Poplin.

Janie was preceded in death by her husband, Harry Potts in 1996.

Elinor was a member of the Carrollton Eastern Star.

She is survived by 2 sons, Thomas Potts of Aurora, Ohio and Timothy Potts of Fayetteville, Georgia; 5 grandchildren; and 7 great grandchildren.

In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by 3 brothers.

Graveside funeral services will be held Friday Nov. 27, 2020 at 2 p.m. in the Harlem Springs Cemetery. Dodds Funeral Home of Carrollton was in charge of local arrangements.