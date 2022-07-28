Elizabeth “Betty” Rose Knisely, 91, passed away peacefully at the Golden Age Retreat on Tuesday morning, July 26, 2022.

Elizabeth was born Dec. 22, 1930, in West Virginia to the late Roswell and Clarice Simons.

She married William H. Knisely who passed away in 1978.

They had two sons, Mark Allen Knisely who died in 2011, and Douglas H. Knisely (Carrollton), who survives her.

Two brothers, Kenneth and Roger Simons, and a sister, Helen, predeceased her.

Elizabeth always had a love for children and a passion for teaching. She taught kindergarten for the Carrollton School system and eventually began the Open Door Nursery School in 1978. She taught classes of 3- and 4-year-olds for over 28 years. Years later her students would remember her, and she would attend their plays and concerts as they progressed through school. She was a longtime member of the First United Methodist Church of Carrollton where she attended and served for many years.

She spent her final years as a resident of the Golden Age Retreat. The entire staff became her extended family and her friends. She appreciated their kindness and excellent care greatly.

Along with her son, Doug, she is survived by a sister, Mary Lois (John) Carbone of Virginia Beach, VA; a daughter-in-law, Mary Lou Knisely of Universal City, TX; Paula Jones, a special friend to both her and her son; Debbie Longbons, a longtime friend; and many nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held at noon on Friday, July 29, 2022, at the Dodds Funeral Home of Carrollton with Mark Statler officiating.

Burial will follow in Westview Cemetery.

Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until the time of services.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks for donations in her name to either the Carroll Golden Age Retreat, 220 Kensington Rd. NE, Carrollton Ohio 44615 or Community Hospice, 704 Canton Rd. NW, Ste. A, Carrollton, Ohio 44615, who provided her with excellent care.