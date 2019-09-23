Ellen Donaldson, 91, of Minerva, died Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019 in St. Luke’s Lutheran Community in Minerva.

She was born June 9, 1928 in Minerva to Ervin and Estella (Taylor) Borland.

She graduated from Augusta High School in 1947. She was a Rosie the Riveter at Taylor Craft in Alliance and retired from Affiliated Hospital Products in Carrollton. After retirement, she worked as a home health aide and delivered Community Meals in Salineville. She is a member of the Alliance Church of Christ and a past Worthy Matron of Carroll Chapter #315 Order of the Eastern Star. She loved to crochet and over the years has made hundreds of lap robes for the veterans and baby afghans for mothers in need.

She is preceded in death by her husbands, Marion Hinton and Donald Donaldson and a brother, Ken Borland.

She is survived by 4 daughters, Sherry (Ron) Martin of Cuyahoga Falls; Beverly (Danny) Duke of Carolina Shores, NC; Virginia (Jim) Ward of Carolina Shores, NC; and Lora (Dan Carson) Hinton of Minerva; 3 sons, Tom (Sue) Hinton of Minerva; Bill (Kaye) Hinton of Mechanicstown; and Jerry (Abby) Hinton of Carrollton; 2 sisters, Jean (Kenny) Lucas of Augusta and Betty Lockart of Malvern; 2 brothers, Rodney (Pauline) Borland of Augusta and Wayne Borland of Carrollton; 8 grandchildren and 16 great grandchildren.

Funeral services will be Wednesday, Sept. 25 at 2:30 p.m. in the Gotschall-Hutchison Funeral Home in Minerva with Pastor Harold Barber officiating. Burial will be in Mount Zion Cemetery near Augusta. Calling hours will be Wednesday from 1 to 2:30 p.m. prior to services. Memorial contributions may be made to Grace Hospice or the American Cancer Society. Those wishing to send condolences may sign the online register at www.gotschallfuneralhome.com.