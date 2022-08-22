Ellen Mary Kump, 98, of Minerva, passed away at her home Saturday, Aug. 20, 2022.

Ellen Mary was born in Limaville, Ohio on Sept. 26, 1923, to Walter Earl and Estella Scyrmantha (Freshly) Bedford.

Ellen Mary was a member of the Minerva United Methodist Church. She worked a total of 45 years as a nurse with most of those years at the Alliance City Hospital. She also worked at the Minerva Convalescent Center and as a private duty nurse. She was a Girl Scout Leader. She was involved in the Eastern Star where she was Worthy Matron, the White Shrine, and served on the Rainbow Girls Advisory Board.

Ellen Mary is survived by 5 daughters, Gretchen Brothers of Carrollton, Susan Storm of Minerva, Nancy (Dick) James of Newton Falls, Janet (Roy) Hinds of Salem IN, and Elaine Clark of Minerva; 12 grandchildren, Janet (Matthew) Bate, David (Michelle) James Jr., Pratt (Christy) Hinds, Ellen (Sterling) Davis, Aaron Hinds, Reid Hinds, Kaye (Jesse) Clayton, Christian (Kaylin) Clark, Cody (Brandy) Brothers, Ryan Brothers, Aubrey Pauley, and Holly (Michael) Rouche; 20 great-grandchildren, and a sister-in-law, Agnes Bedford of Alliance.

Ellen Mary was preceded in death by her husband, Frank Kump; two sisters, Evelyn Springer and Margaret Mentz; and a brother, Spencer “Bud” Bedford.

Funeral service will be held at Minerva United Methodist Church, 204 N. Main St., Minerva, Ohio, on Friday, Aug. 26, 2022 at 11 a.m. with Rev. Harley Wheeler officiating.

Burial will follow at Atwater Township Cemetery.

Visitation will be held Thursday, Aug. 25, 2022, from 6-8 p.m. and Friday one hour before services at Minerva United Methodist Church.

