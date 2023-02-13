Elmer Moody “Jake” Palmer, 81, of Kilgore, died Feb. 10, 2023, in his home surrounded by his family.

Born Nov. 18, 1941, in Lee Twp., Carroll County, he was the son of the late Wallace George and Laura Jane (Shepherd) Palmer.

He was a 1959 graduate of Carrollton High School and attended welding school at Weirton Steel. Elmer chose to return to the family farm in Loudon Twp. where he remained a part of the family’s dairy operation until his death. He was a member of Carroll County Farm Bureau and active in Carroll County Young Farmers for several years. He was also 32-year member of the Loudon Twp. Volunteer Fire Department.

He enjoyed playing euchre on Wednesday nights with friends and family.

Survivors include his twin sister, Emma Mae Blasiman of Alliance; and sister, Nancy Fisher of Perrysville; along with several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by a brother, George, in 2014.

Funeral services are pending at Allmon-Dugger-Cotton Funeral Home in Carrollton with Pastor Dick Walters officiating.

Burial will be in Harlem Springs cemetery.

The family would like to express special thanks to Community Hospice and Dr. Mandal Haas for the excellent care provided.

Memorial donations can be made to Community Hospice, 716 Commercial Ave. SW, New Philadelphia, OH 44663.