Elsie Irene McConnell, 84, of Carrollton, passed away Friday evening, Jan. 28, 2022, in the Carroll Golden Age Retreat.

A daughter of the late Harold F. and Elsie I. George Gallaher, she was born Dec. 22, 1937, in Carrollton, Ohio.

Elsie was a graduate of Carrollton High School and member of Carrollton First Presbyterian Church.

She is survived by her husband, Tom McConnell, whom she married Dec. 26, 1956; son, Glenn (Amy) McConnell; two daughters, Sherri Troyer of Carrollton, and Lori (Jim) Speakman of North Carolina; and a sister, June Chenot of Missouri.

Per Elsie’s wishes, there will be no formal services and cremation has taken place.

The family wishes donations be made in Elsie’s name to Community Hospice, 704 Canton Rd. NW, Suite A, Carrollton, Ohio 44615.