Emil Fabyan Pozderac, 89, of Carrollton, passed away Monday, April 3, 2023, at Aultman Compassionate Care Center in Canton, Ohio.

Born on July 6, 1933, he was a son of the late Fabyan and Caroline (Bellan) Pozderac who immigrated to the U.S. from Crnilovec, Croatia.

Emil served in the United States Army and was stationed in Japan during the Korean Conflict. He was a farmer, entrepreneur, and welder, retiring after 30 years from Diebold. In 1989, together with his family, he developed the Carroll Meadows Golf Course and Knickers Restaurant. He was the heart and soul of the golf course, the self-proclaimed “social director” at Knickers, and he made it his duty to make daily appearances with his pup, Winston. Emil dearly loved his family, friends, and his self-adopted kids.

He is survived by his wife, Mary Ann (Bishel) Pozderac, whom he married April 25, 1959 at St. Patrick’s Church in Salineville; two daughters, Carolyn (Ed) Genet and Barbara (Joel) Hopper; two sons, Mike (Jackie) and Joseph (Lisa) Pozderac; seven grandchildren, Emily (Jordon) Orr, Conrad Burns, Ben, Sam (Lizzie), Tony, Cale, and Sadie Pozderac; his beloved pet Winston; one great grandson, Myles, and another expected in May. Emil is also survived by two sisters, Rose Beadnell and Johanna Christie, and numerous nieces and nephews who knew him as Uncle Sonny.

Along with his parents, Emil was preceded in death by his brother, Mike; sister, Mary; and his beloved nephew, Patrick Pozderac.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at noon Monday, April 17, 2023, at Our Lady of Mercy Catholic Church in Carrollton with Fr. Jonas Shell officiating.

Visitation will be held from 10:30 a.m. until the time of services.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made in his honor to help the orphans of Ukraine at Heritage Ukraine http://heritageua.org/donate.

Dodds Funeral Home assisted the family with services.