Emil Thomas “Tom” Teichman

1933-2021

Yesterday we laid to rest my brother, age 88, who passed away Dec. 12, 2021.

A military memorial service was held at Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery in Seville on Jan. 4, 2022.

Obituaries do not tell all the virtues of a man and a life well lived.

Tom graduated from Bergholz (OH) High School where he and his life-long friend, Andy Matta were star players on the high school baseball team. Andy was the pitcher and Tom played short stop. Tom graduated high school at the age of 16. He wouldn’t turn 17 until a couple of months later in July.

Tom loved everything about baseball. He loved watching it and he loved playing it. If there was a team, he was getting on it. He grew up being a Pittsburgh Pirates fan (and Steelers fan, too). Even though Tom lived in Cleveland for many years, he remained a loyal Pittsburgh sports fan.

After high school, Tom went to work in the coal mine for two years. All the mines had baseball teams, and Tom and his friend, Andy Matta, played on the Wolf Run Miners baseball team. Tom didn’t have it easy. His dad was not only his dad, but was his boss in the mine, and was manager of the baseball team. Tom got no special privileges. He was treated the same as everyone else, in the mine and on the field.

When the mine went on strike, Tom went to Cleveland and worked for a year until he was drafted into the Army. During his time in Cleveland, he sparred at a boxing gym in Cleveland and played baseball on his dad’s team on weekends.

Tom served in Korea during the Korean War. He was stationed in Youngdungpo. Because he took shorthand and typing in high school, he was assigned being the court recorder at court marshals. Cpl. Teichman, age 21, was the court reporter with the 13th Quartermaster Battalion. As the war was coming to an end, and a treaty was signed, Tom told his major he played baseball and asked for permission to join the army’s baseball team in Seoul. Major Groves, who presided over the court and had the best Jeep in the unit, told Tom that as long as he got his work done he could join the team – and he could even have his Jeep to drive there. Tom got an early discharge and didn’t get to finish the season with his teammates who ended up winning the championship – the Far East baseball championship.

Tom went back to Cleveland to work and work out sparring at the gym. He entered the Golden Gloves as a novice light heavyweight. His father drove 100 miles to Cleveland to see his fight and as he walked in the arena, Tom was announced “winner.” His dad missed the fight, but he heard the decision.

Tom worked driving tractor trailer trucks on short hauls, mostly from Cleveland to Pittsburgh for many years. He also owned a bar and grill south of Cleveland. And he always played on a baseball team whenever and wherever he could. Tom was also an avid golfer and played golf until he was 85.

Tom lived in Norton for 42 years.

He leaves his wife, Peggy of 44 years; six children, Tish (Terry) of Malvern; Karen and Mark of Texas; Sherry (Shawn) of Florida; Jenny (Jeremy) of Norton; Kelly (Austin) of Montana; 10 grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; and sisters, Carole (Joe) Sabol of Carrollton and Norma (Jim) Fleagane of Wheeling, WV.

Tom loved and respected his parents, Emil and Mary Lincheck Teichman. He loved his wife, his sisters, and his children. His grandchildren and great-grandchildren were the apple of his eye, truly gifts from God. He was a family man and, if you were his friend, you were his friend for life. He was a devout and practicing Catholic, and a member of several religious and social organizations.

Tom worked hard and played hard. He loved life and lived life to the fullest. His life was truly a life well-lived.

I love you dear brother and I am missing you already.