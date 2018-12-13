Eric F. Hanson, 52

Eric Furl Hanson, 52, of Carrollton, passed away unexpectedly Monday, Dec. 10, 2018.

Eric was born Feb. 18, 1966, in Streetsboro, OH to Robert and Betty Hanson.

Eric worked at ColFor (AMM) Manufacturing in Malvern.

Eric is survived by his wife of 23 years, Cindy (Millstine), of Carrollton; a son, Robert F. Hanson of Carrollton; brothers, Frank Pritchard of North Carolina, and Bradley Pritchard of Ravenna.

In addition to his parents, Eric was preceded in death by a brother, Ronnie Pritchard and a sister, Barbara Pritchard.

At Eric’s request, there will be no services.

