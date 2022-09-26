Eric T. Eddy, 62, of Minerva, died Thursday, Sept. 22, 2022, in Aultman’s Compassionate Care Center.

He was born Oct. 18, 1959, in Canton to the late Robert and Mona (Finnegan) Eddy.

He retired from Colfor in Malvern where he was a maintenance technician for 33 years and was a hobby farmer. He graduated from Minerva High School in 1979 and was a former member of the Minerva Fire Department, 4-H, Minerva FFA and the Carroll County Antique Collectors Club.

He is survived by his wife of 35 years, Kathy Jo (Haught) Eddy, whom he married June 12, 1987; daughter, Kala Eddy of Minerva; two sisters, Mira (Stan) Palmer of KY, and Elaine “Peanut” Eddy of Sunbury; brother, Rob Eddy of SC and several nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by a sister, Elizabeth Eddy and his mother-in-law and father-in-law, Phyllis and Jack Haught.

According to his wishes, there will be no formal services.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials to the Aultman Timken Cancer Center or the Eric T. Eddy Memorial Scholarship Fund, established to support graduating Minerva Students and FFA members.Send contributions in Eric’s name to the Minerva Education Foundation and Alumni Association, P.O. Box 42, Minerva, OH 44657.