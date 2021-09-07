Erik Anthony Yuncker, 43, passed away at home unexpectedly Aug. 23, 2021.

He was born in Wooster, Ohio, May 8, 1978, to David and Denise Yuncker, and was a 1997 graduate of Central Catholic High School in Canton, Ohio.

Erik touched the lives of many, many friends he made by always being there for them no matter what.

He had a large interest, which he shared with his father, in Doctor Who and Star Trek. As an avid Doctor Who fan/collector, his amazing collection of related materials stretched all the way back to the First Doctor. Erik was also an avid gamer. His lesser-known love of photography, especially for capturing moments with his family and friends, was expressed through his grasp of the latest technology and social media.

He was a kind-hearted, searching soul who was always seeking answers to life’s many questions and considered his spirit animal to be the wolf. He had a love for all animals, especially cats and his favorite dog, Peaches.

Erik will be deeply missed by the many friends whose lives he touched and leaves to cherish his memories.

He is survived by his parents; sister, Monica (Gordon) Flessner of Munich, Germany, brother, Russell (Emily) Yuncker of Redondo Beach, CA, and sister, Amy (Michael) Yuncker-McCoy of Davenport, IA; four beloved nieces, Lilly and Laura Flessner, Aleida Yuncker-McCoy, Samantha Yuncker, and one special nephew, Jacob McCoy, along with a host of family who live near and far.

As heartbreaking as it is, we bid our last goodbyes to our beloved Erik. We celebrate the moment that he is with his wonderful late grandparents, Robert and Viola “Vicky” Yuncker, and Carl and Laverne Garcia. We love you so much, Erik; until we see each other again, Godspeed on your journey.

The family will receive friends Friday, Sept. 10, 2021, from 3-4 p.m. at Paquelet Funeral Home, 303 S. Chapel St., Louisville, Ohio 44641, with a Celebration of Life immediately following, officiated by the Rev. Jon M. Coventry.

Condolences and special memories of Erik can be shared with the family online at www.heritagecremationsociety.com