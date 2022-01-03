Erma Faye (Rutledge) Kirkpatrick, 83, of the Cleveland area, passed away peacefully Dec. 29, 2021.

She was born Dec. 8, 1938, a daughter of the late Bert P. and Agnes (Wilson) Rutledge in Petersburg, Ohio.

A 1956 graduate of Carrollton High School, she is survived by her siblings, Roberta Eckley of Massillon, Scott (Mary Ellen) Rutledge of Carrollton, and Ruth (Ken) Ford of Lore City.

She was preceded in death by her children, Kenneth Scott Williams and Shirley Ann Williams, as well as a brother, Harold “Pete” Rutledge, late of Carrollton.

Arrangements were entrusted to Chambers Funeral Home and graveside services were held Monday Jan. 2, 2022, at Woodvale Union Cemetery in Middleburg Heights.