Erma Jane Baughman, 87, of Sherrodsville, died Wednesday, Aug. 11, 2021, at Belle’s House in Carrollton, Ohio.

A daughter of the late Lawrence and Florence Brackin Capper, she was born May 13, 1934, in Carroll County, Ohio.

During her life Erma was a member of Mount Pleasant United Methodist Church, the United Methodist Women, and the Red Hat Society, and volunteered at the Algonquin Mill of the Carroll County Historical Society. She retired from the Peacock Cleaners where she was a seamstress.

Erma is survived by her son, Wayne (Fay) Baughman of Carrollton; daughter, Peggy (Mark) Brannon of Sherrodsville; two grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.

Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Carl “Buck” Baughman; daughter, Carla Jane Baughman, and two brothers.

Services were held Sunday, Aug. 15, 2021, at 3 p.m. in Mt. Pleasant United Methodist Church with Rev. Vernon Palo officiating.

Burial followed in Mt. Pleasant Cemetery.

Visitation was held Sunday, Aug. 15, at 1 p.m. until the time of service.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the Mt. Pleasant Families in Need, 89 Canyon Rd. SW, Carrollton, Ohio 44615, or Belle’s House Assisted Living, 3241 Antigua Rd. SW, Carrollton, OH 44615.

Dodds Funeral Home assisted the family with services.