Ernest C. Smith, 77, of Wooster, Ohio passed away on the morning of May 31, 2023.

Ernie remembered many formative experiences helping his parents run the family Smith Mill Farm located in Conotton Valley between Sherrodsville and Leesville in Carroll County, Ohio. Growing up, he participated in 4-H. After graduating from Conotton Valley High School, he attended Ohio State University, receiving a B.S. in Agricultural Economics and an M.S. in Agricultural Education.

Ernie went on to teach Vo-Ag production, agribusiness, and adult education classes at Carrollton High School. Later, he became the Member Service Director for the American Polled Hereford Association as well as its sales/correspondent representative for its Polled Hereford World magazine for the Northeast U.S., receiving national and state association service awards. This led to a management position at Dunwalke Farm in Far Hills, New Jersey with nationally recognized cattle herds. Before retiring, Ernie and his family moved back to Ohio where he joined College Hills Honda in Wooster as a sales associate.

Ernie loved fishing and remained a lifetime Cleveland Guardians (FKA Indians) fan. He was active in his home churches, including the Calvary United Methodist Church in Sherrodsville, Ohio and Grace Church in Wooster, Ohio.

Ernie is survived by his wife of 38 years, Carol (Reinhold) Smith of Wooster, Ohio; their son, Nathaniel Smith of Fort Lauderdale, FL; their daughter, Bethany (Smith) Motts and son-in-law, Josh Motts of Canal Winchester, Ohio; brother, Lanty Smith and sister-in-law, Margaret (Chandler) Smith of Durham, NC; brother, James Smith of North Canton, Ohio; and Smith and Newell nieces and cousins.

His sister, Ruth (Smith) Bolster of Chesterland, Ohio, and parents ,Lloyd and Ellen (Newell) Smith of Sherrodsville, Ohio preceded him in death.

A funeral service will be held Saturday, June 3, 2023, at 4 p.m. at Custer-Glenn Funeral Home in Wooster, Ohio with Pastor Daron Butler of Wayne-Holmes Hospice officiating.

Visitation will be from 3-4 p.m. one hour prior to services on Saturday at the funeral home and a comfort meal will follow at Grace Church in Wooster.

Though we grieve his passing, he would want to remind us that, “This is the best day we have today.”

Ernie requested that in lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Leadership Institute, Steven P.J. Wood Building, 1101 North Highland St., Arlington, VA 22201 or to the church previously mentioned.

Private or public condolences may be shared with the family at www.custerglenn.com.