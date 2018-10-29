Ernest Fleming of Carrollton, went home to be with the Lord Oct. 22, 2018 at Mercy Medical Center after a long illness. He was born April 12, 1940, in DeHue, WV, the son of Frank and Edith (Ferrell) Fleming.

He was retired from Hendrickson in Canton and Ministry. He pastored several area churches. He loved soul winning and talking about the Lord to whom ever he met. He also loved gardening and landscaping.

Ernest was very spiritual, resourceful, and brave. He will be greatly missed by his family and friends. Ernest has “fought the good fight and finished the race.”

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by 6 brothers, 2 sisters and a son, Ernest Michael Fleming. Ernest is survived by his wife, Juanita; a son, David Michael (Janice) Fleming; his grandson, Cole Michael Fleming; and a brother, Homer Fleming of Universal City, Texas.

Graveside services were conducted at Bethlehem Cemetery by Pastor Matthew Smith of the Sandy Valley Baptist Temple, Thursday, Oct. 25, 2018 at 11 a.m.

Friends may express condolences at our website: www.bartleyfuneralhome.com.