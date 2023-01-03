Ernest Lee Bullock, 90, died Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022, in Centerville Village in Carrollton.

He was born July 22, 1932, in Millfield (Bailey Run) in Athens County.

He is a U.S. Navy Veteran and worked as a Gunnery Sargent on an oil tanker in the Korean War. He married Lucille Faye Allen on May 27, 1955, in Akron and they lived in Newport, VA, until his discharge from the Navy. He retired as a millwright from Lucent Technologies (formerly AT&T) after 37 years. While working at AT&T he pastored the Newark Wesleyan Church for 9 years before moving to Columbus and continued to minister as an evangelist until recent years. After retirement he spent 5 years in Bradenton, FL, where he enjoyed taking many cruises with his daughter and son-in-law. It reminded him of his Navy years. Following hurricane Irma, they moved to Carrollton and into Centerville Village where he made many new friends during his years there. He would comment that Centerville was like a cruise ship without the waves! He always had a good time no matter where he was and often had a joke to tell. He spent a few weeks at the Arbors of Minerva where he made more friends, especially in physical therapy.

He is survived by his daughter, Penny (Denny) Wood of Bradenton, FL; son, Michael (Marsha Mangun) Bullock of Carrollton; 4 grandchildren, Rustin Bullock of Carrollton, Christina (Ian Poissant) Shover of Obetz, OH, Brandon Bullock of Appleton, WI, Timothy Shover of Columbus; 4 great-grandchildren, Zara and Tegan Bullock, Gracie and Jaxson Shover; two special grandchildren, Katie Davis, Samantha Watts; 5 special great-grandchildren, Reagan Willis, Ruth and Elijah Davis, Hunter and Wyatt Watts. and was very fond of his granddogs, Max, Remington and Oreo.

He is preceded in death by his wife, Lucille, on June 5, 2022; parents, Ernest and Hazel (Stalling) Bullock; and two brothers, John and Charles Bullock.

A combined memorial service for Ernest and Lucille will be held at a later date with interment in Ohio Western Reserve Cemetery in Rittman.

The family would like to thank the Centerville Staff for their caring and loving attention.

Those wishing to send condolences may sign the online register at www.gotschallfuneralhome.com.