Esther Brannon, 84, of Carrollton, Ohio, died late Tuesday night, Oct. 19, 2021, in the Carroll Golden Age Retreat at Carrollton.

She was born May 21, 1937, in East Sparta, Ohio and was the daughter of the late Robert and Helen (Davis) Umstead.

Her husband, Robert Lee Brannon, whom she married Nov. 3, 1962, passed away Jan. 11, 2016.

In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by a sister. Mary Baker: a brother-in-law, Bill Baker; a nephew, Joe Baker, and a niece, Nancy Davis.

She was a former employee of the Timken Company, the former U.S. Ceramic Tile Company, The Free-Press Standard, and was a caregiver for many years. She was a member of the last graduating class of the former Dellroy High School in 1955. When her husband Bob was still living, it was a very common sight in the area to see Esther and Bob riding around in their maroon pickup truck.

She is survived by her son, Robert L. “Bob” Brannon of Carrollton; several nieces and nephews, and her long-time friend, Ronnie Hissner of Carrollton.

Graveside services will be conducted at 11 a.m. Monday, Oct. 25, 2021, in the Union Valley Cemetery near Dellroy in Rose Township with Rev. Milo Baker officiating.

There are no calling hours scheduled.

The Baxter-Gardner Funeral Home at Sherrodsville is handling arrangements.

To leave an online condolence message please visit the funeral home website www.baxtergardner.com.