(Esther) Christine Simms, 74, of Minerva, passed away Saturday, May 7, 2022, at the Community Care Center of Alliance after a long battle with numerous health issues.

She was born Sept. 22, 1947, the daughter of the late John and Kate (Herron) Wadsworth.

She lived her entire life in Minerva. She retired from the Timken Company in 2006 after 30 years. She was an active member of the VFW Post #4120 Auxiliary and also served as Ohio’s first-ever woman Kiwanis Club President. She truly enjoyed her Minerva High School Class of ’65 get-togethers and especially loved spending time with her grandchildren.

She leaves behind her loving husband of nearly 50 years, Larry Simms; daughter, Denise (Mike) Ward of Salem; her cherished granddaughter, Rhys Ward of Salem; brother, Mike Wadsworth of Richmond, KY; nieces, Danielle (Mike) Kerner of Waterford, PA, and Rachelle (Mike) Watt of Bolivar; 16 “Simms” nieces and nephews as well an many great-nieces and great-nephews.

Besides her parents, she is preceded in death by her brother, Tom Wadsworth and her grandson, Gavin Ward.

Per her request, no formal services will be held, but a Celebration of Life will take place at the Minerva VFW Post #4120 on Sunday, May 22, from 2-4 pm.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the VFW Post #4120 Auxiliary, 213 Roosevelt St., Minerva, OH 44657 or the Community Care Center Hospice at 200 E. State St., Alliance, OH 44601.

Arrangements entrusted to the Gotschall-Hutchison Funeral Home in Minerva.