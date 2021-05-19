Evalena Mae Smith, 86, of Malvern, Ohio, formerly of Clarington, Ohio, died Sunday, May 16, 2021, in Aultman Hospital, Canton, Ohio.

She was born Jan. 6, 1935, in Clarington, the daughter of the late Harry D. and Jessie Headley Miller.

She was a retired clerk from the former Lawson’s Grocery, and a member of 1st Christian Church of Malvern.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Edwin Smith; three brothers, Earl, John, and Damon Miller; and three sisters, Ila June Collins, Marilyn Stauffer, and Ramona Poling.

Survivors include a daughter, Kathy Austin of Malvern, Ohio; four grandchildren, Terry (Melissa) Lewis of Alliance, Ohio, Melissa (Richard) Colapietro of Youngstown, Ohio, Jonathan (Brandis) Lewis of Waynesburg, Ohio, and Ryan (Holly) Lewis of Minerva, Ohio; three step-grandchildren, Pamela Austin, Jamie Austin, and William Austin, Jr.; nine great-grandchildren; seven step great-grandchildren; and three step great-great grandchildren.

Graveside services and interment will be held Monday, May 24 at 1 p.m. in Clarington Cemetery, Clarington, Ohio, with Dennis Williams officiating.

