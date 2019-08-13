Evelyn A. Burrier, 87, of Carrollton, passed away Aug. 10, 2019 at the Carroll Golden Age Retreat in Carrollton.

A daughter of the late Arthur and Evelyn Binkley Fleishour, she was born Sept. 9, 1931 in Canton, OH.

Evelyn was a member of the Kilgore United Methodist Church for over fifty years, where she served as pianist, organist, and treasurer. She was also a member of a card club and bowler for over fifty years.

She is survived by her son, William (Debbie) Burrier; a daughter, Becky (Doug) Hutchison; three grandchildren, James E. Burrier, Jaime Shockey, and D.J. Hutchison; six great grandchildren; a brother, Raymond Fleishour; and a sister, Alberta Kelly.

Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by a son, James Burrier, in 1976, and a brother, Carl Fleishour.

Funeral services will be Friday, Aug. 16 at 11 a.m. in Dodds Funeral Home of Carrollton with Rev. Kimberly Arbaugh officiating. Burial will follow in Kilgore Cemetery. Visitation will be Friday from 10 a.m. until time of services in the funeral home.