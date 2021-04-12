Evelyn Ann Toalston, 88, of Minerva, passed away Sunday, April 11, 2021 at home surrounded by loved ones.

She was born May 30, 1932 in Tallmadge, to Ernest A. Cain and Bonnie (McGinnis) Cain.

She graduated from Carrollton High School in 1951. She went on to work at TRW (PCC Airfoils) before retiring in 1998. She was a member of the Presbyterian Church. She was an avid bowler in her past time and loved watching the birds and butterflies from her kitchen. Over the years she loved spending time with family & friends and their beloved cats, along with looking through photo albums.

She is survived by her loving husband, John M. Toalston of 70 years and her Siamese cat, Cracker; daughter, Kathryn M. Loudon of Canton; 3 sons, Kenneth (fiancé, Dreama) Toalston of Kensington, Larry (Linda) Toalston of Canton, and Carl (Abby) Toalston of Minerva; sister, Betty (Jack) Hawthorne of Lisbon; 7 grandchildren, Karli, Kallie, John, Blaine, Justin, Eric, and Brett, and 3 great grandchildren, Mason, Bella and Evelyn.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Ernest and Bonnie; a baby sister, Mary; sister and brother-in-law, Rosemarie (Bill) Toalston; brother and sister-in-law, Gerald (June) Cain, along with daughter-in-law, June Toalston.

Funeral services will be Saturday, April 17 at 12 noon in the Gotschall-Hutchison Funeral Home in Minerva with Larry Toalston officiating.

Burial will be in East Lawn Cemetery.

Calling hours will be 2 hours prior to services on Saturday from 10-12 noon.

Those wishing to send condolences may sign the online register at www.gotschallfuneralhome.com.