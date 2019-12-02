Evelyn “Evy” Mae Pugh, 44, of Carrollton, died Thursday, Nov. 28, 2019 in Aultman Hospital.

She was born Jan. 4, 1975 in Canton to Roger and Sandra (Strawder) Pugh.

She was a driver for the Old Order Amish and worked in Home Health Care. She loved to help her friends and family. She graduated from Carrollton High School and was a member of the Carrollton Bible Chapel. She was an avid Steelers fan and loved singing karaoke, listening to Rascal Flats and stock car racing.

She is survived by her mother, Sandra Pugh; 2 brothers, Jerry (Lisa) Bourquin and Robert Bourquin; a sister, Treasea (Rory) McLean; maternal grandmother, Eileen Strawder and several nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by a brother, Michael Pugh and her father, Roger D. Pugh.

Funeral services will be Tuesday, Dec. 3 at 11 a.m. in the Allmon-Dugger-Cotton Funeral Home in Carrollton with Rev. Chuck Wilson officiating. Burial will be in Perrysville Cemetery. Calling hours will be Monday from 5-8 p.m. and one hour prior to services at the funeral home.