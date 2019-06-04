Evelyn L. Flohr, 87

Evelyn Louise Flohr, 87, of Bloomingdale, OH, passed away June 2, 2019, to be with her beloved husband, Walter Dean Flohr.

She was born in Carrollton, OH July 28, 1931, to the late Perry and Daisy Maple McCully. Besides her husband, Walter Dean, who died June 5, 2011, she was preceded in death by a son, Alan Dean and a daughter, Barbara Ann; a sister, Arlene Piscapo and a brother, Paul McCully are also deceased.

Evelyn attended Carrollton High School and graduated in 1949. She was a member of the Bloomingdale Presbyterian Church, a member of the Unionport Eastern Star, and a retired employee of Indian Creek Schools where she was a teacher’s aide. Evelyn was a cashier and a mentor in the Host Program for 4 years at Wayne Elementary. For twenty-four years she enjoyed working the election polls for Wayne Township, as well as being a Cub Scout Den Mother, working around her home and loving her cats. She was a dedicated wife and mother.

Surviving her is a daughter, Sally (Jim) Badger of Savanna, GA; a son, Robert Dean Flohr of Bloomingdale; and a special person in her life, David Silver.

Her great joy were her grandchildren, Grant Dean and Andrew Dean of Charleston, SC and Amanda Badger of Brunswick, GA. She has one great granddaughter, Natacha Dean of Charleston SC. She has a brother, Frank (Ruth) McCully and two sisters, Erma Henry and Kathy (Paul) Carr, all of Carrollton, OH.

Friends may call Thursday, June 6, 2019 at Blackburn Funeral Home, 324 High St. Hopedale, OH from 5-8 p.m. Services will be there Fri. June 7, at 11 a.m. Burial will follow in Bloomingdale Cemetery with Rev. Jarron Fry officiating. Eastern Star services will be Thursday at 7:45 pm.

Blackburn Funeral Home, 740-937-2461. www.blackburnfuneralhomes.com