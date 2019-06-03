Everett D. “Pete” Hosey, 88

Everett Duane “Pete” Hosey, 88, of Carrollton, died early Thursday morning, May 30, 2019.

Born Oct. 4,1930 in Akron, OH, a son of the late Isaac and Myrtle Blake Hosey.

An Army Veteran of the Korean War, Pete retired as a postal clerk at the Carrollton office of the U.S.Postal Service. He was also was a member of the Carrollton Bible Chapel.

He is survived by a son, Steven Hosey of Carrollton, 3 daughters, Diann (Craig) Sparr of Stow, OH; Amy Hosey of PA and Maryellyn (Michael) Monigold of Carrollton; along with 8 grandchildren and 8 great grandchildren.

Pete was preceded in death by his wife, Jean, in 2016, along with two sisters.

Graveside services with military honors were held in the Harlem Springs Cemetery Monday, June 3, 2019.

Memorial donations in Pete’s name may be made to the Community Hospice Association, Canton Rd., Carrollton, OH.

Pete’s services were under the care and guidance of Dodds Funeral Home in Carrollton.