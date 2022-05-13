Everett J. Norton, 75, of Malvern, died Wednesday, May 11, 2022.

He was born Nov. 4, 1946, in Canton to Everett and Irene (Stickler) Norton.

He worked as a machinist and in the oil field service for many years. He is also a US Army Veteran.

He is preceded in death by his wife, Sylvia (Arkenburgh) Norton who died in 2013; son, Harley Norton and a sister, Cheryl Robertson.

He is survived by two daughters, Lisa Gallagher of Canton, and Tracy (Chris Bell) Arkenburgh of Paris; two sons, Michael Norton of Canton, and Jason Norton of Waynesburg; 3 brothers, Ron (Mary) Norton of Cuyahoga Falls, Dick Norton of Akron, and Joseph Norton of Florida; 12 grandchildren and 18 great grandchildren.

Funeral services will be Monday, May 16, at 12 noon in the Gotschall-Hutchison Funeral Home in Minerva with Rev. Smith officiating.

Burial with full military honors will be in Scroggsfield Cemetery.

Calling hours will be two hours prior to services from 10 a.m. to 12 noon in the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be made to the funeral home to help with expenses.

Those wishing to send condolences may sign the online register at www.gotschallfuneralhome.com.