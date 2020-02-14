Faris E. Singer, 82, of Sherrodsville, formerly of Carrollton, died Feb. 9 after an extended illness.

Born Oct. 26, 1937 in Wheeling, WV, he was a son of the late Chester and Gladys Gordon Singer.

Faris was retired after 39 years as an employee for the East Ohio Gas Company. He was an avid collector of pocket watches, enjoyed his antique cars and loved taking care of his beautiful lawn.

He is survived by his loving wife of 62 years, the former Karen Newell; a son, Jeff (Connie) Singer; two daughters, Barb (Bill) Bennett, and Lorri (Mark) Slabaugh; six grandchildren, Cheston Singer, Chelsee (Michael) Hamsher, Nick (Brittany) Bennett, Tyler Slabaugh, Ryan Slabaugh, and Mark Slabaugh; six great-grandchildren, Avianna, Kolton, and Maverick Bennett, along with Violet and Ruby Hamsher; and a sister, Chris (Singer) Sullivan.

He was preceded in death by a brother, Danny DeBertrand, and two sisters, Isabelle Sellers and Shirley Moreland.

He will be sadly missed by his family and friends.

Faris’s family will receive friends and family on Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020 from 2-4 p.m. at the Dodds Funeral Home in Carrollton.

Private funeral services will be held at a later date.