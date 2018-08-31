Five individuals, 1987-88 wrestling team to be inducted into Carrollton Athletic Hall of Fame

By Jordan Miller

Sports Editor

CARROLLTON – It’s that time of year. The time of year when former Carrollton athletes are honored for their athletic accomplishments.

Four individuals and the 1987-88 wrestling team are set to be inducted into the Carrollton Athletic Hall of Fame Sept. 1 as the class of 2018. The induction will be held in the CHS Fine Arts room.

CODY SHOCKEY

In high school, Cody Shockey was a four-sport athlete, winning three letters in football and basketball and one each in baseball and track.

Shockey, a 2001 CHS grad, excelled on the football field.

As a senior, Shockey averaged 20.1 yards per reception (second-most in school history). He also scored six touchdowns, picked off seven passes and hauled in 583 receiving yards (fifth in school history). He tallied over 1,600 receiving yards throughout his career.

Junior year, Shockey was named second-team All-Ohio.

Shockey was on Carrollton’s first team to win a playoff game.

On the baseball diamond, Cody was a part of two state ranked teams. In 1999, Carrollton held a 19-7 record and was ranked ninth in the state for Division II. In 2000, the Warriors were ranked fourth in the final state poll with a 21-3 record and a conference championship.

“Playing for Carrollton was a true honor and privilege,” said Shockey. “It helped to shape me into the man I am today.”

Shockey also ran track, set a school record in the 4×100 and was a state qualifier.

Shockey works at the Village of Carrollton Water Dept. and resides in Carrollton with his wife of 13 years, Julie. He has four daughters and one son, Mary, Brianna, Lexi, Neely and Blaze.

Shockey’s brother Dustin will be his presenter.

SONTA DUFFY

Sonta Duffy was a standout on the track in her glory days; winning conference championships in three events in 1996 and 1995. She was the 1994 100-meter hurdles conference champion. She won the 100-meter hurdles three years in a row.

Duffy graduated from Carrollton in 1996.

In 1994 she was a regional qualifier on the 400-meter hurdles team, which won NBC for three consecutive years.

“Running track was my favorite time of the school year,” Duffy said. “The contribution to the team made me feel significant.”

Duffy has two sons, Trenton and Dylan; and a daughter, Ashlee.

She has worked customer service at Fusion Ceramics for the last 10 years.

Duffy’s high school coach, Dan Wells, will present her into the Hall of Fame.

JILL SCHISSLER

Jill Schissler, a 1986 graduate of CHS, was a force to be reckoned with on the volleyball court, softball field and basketball court.

She won three letters in both softball and volleyball and three in basketball.

“Athletics taught me the foundation of all critical life skills,” Schissler said. “Loyalty, grit, hard work, integrity and character.”

She received multiple first and second team honors in volleyball and softball. She was also captain for both and was named to the district all-star squad in volleyball.

Schissler resides in New Concord, OH and has worked in education for 27 years. She is currently the Principal at Greenbriar Middle School.

RALPH LLOYD

Ralph Lloyd spent 18 years of his life on the Carrollton wrestling coaching staff. He was an assistant coach from 1961-1975 under Rusty Bright before taking over as head coach in 1975.

During his three-year stint as head coach, Lloyd had two winnings seasons, three state qualifiers and one sectional championship.

Bright returned in 1978 and resumed his head coaching duties. The duo retired at the end of that season. He spent 30 years as an educator at Carrollton High School.

Lloyd and the Warriors tied for second place in the senate league during his first year as head coach and sent nine wrestlers to districts.

He also coached a district champion in 1976-77, Jamie Reed.

Lloyd was honored in 2010 as part of the 1972 CHS wrestling team who was inducted into the Hall of Fame.

Lloyd passed away Dec. 20, 2014. His wife of 54 years, Ann, will represent him at the Hall of Fame induction. Rick Tschantz will be his presenter.

Lloyd is the father to Steven and Barbara.

ANJIE (NOBLE) JENNINGS

Anjie (Noble) Jennings, a 1993 graduate of CHS, was a four-time letter winner in softball; and one-year in both basketball and gymnastics.

Jennings was named All-Ohio in the Eastern District, All-League NBC and received the Hustle Award during her softball career.

Jennings freshman season, her team won a district championship and was the first softball team in school history to advance to the regional tournament in 1990.

As a freshman, she batted a .268, stole 13 bases, scored 11 runs and recorded 11 hits.

Her sophomore year, Jennings led the team with 18 stolen bases and batted a .283.

As a junior, Jennings was thrown out only once while attempting to steal bases. She finished that season with 13 stolen bases.

As a senior, Jennings tied the school record for most triples with four; she finished second all-time with 30 hits in a season, 90 at bats and 27 runs scored.

Jennings says her time spent playing athletics at CHS has had a long-lasting impact on her life.

“It was the corner stone to valuable life skills that define my character,” Jennings said.

Rodger Roof will be her presenter at the ceremony.

Jennings has spent her career as a registered nurse and acute dialysis nurse in 13 hospitals.

She has two children, Abigail and Tom.

1987-88 CHS WRESTLING TEAM

The 1988 wrestling team, coached by Head Coach Skip Laughlin and assisted by Dan Radalia, will be honored at the Hall of Fame Induction on Sept. 1.

This group of matmen finished the season 16-3 while winning the senate league.

The team produced four state qualifiers: Matt Sprague, Tim Warner, Craig Phillips and Matt Plunket. Four league champions were on the 1988 team: Sprague, Brandon Shaw, Dave Malone and Plunket.

The team placed fourth at the state tournament, third at sectionals and third at district.