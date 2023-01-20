Florence (Churchill) Cruise “BOOTS”, 85, of Mineral City, Ohio, departed this life on Jan. 18, 2023, following a lengthy illness.

She was a retired housekeeper, past owner of Bootsie’s Used Books of Alliance and New Philadelphia and served as the Costume Matron for The C.A.S.T. Community Theater of Carrollton.

She was born in Ravenna, Ohio to Jane (Churchill) Phelps and Harold S. Bradfield.

She is survived by brother, Keith (Betty) Evans of Edinburg, OH; daughters, Dorothy (Scott) Fritz of Mineral City, Thelma Lane of Canton, and Judi (Jim) Hahn of Warren; sons, Timothy Lane, Sr. of Scottsboro, AL, and William Lane of Elkins, WV; 13 grandchildren, 31 great-grandchildren and two great-great grandchildren.

She is preceded in death by her parents; a brother, Sterling Evans, Jr. and son, Robert B. Lane.

A memorial service will be held Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2023, at 6 p.m. at Liberty Bible Church, 2215 St. Rt. 183, Atwater, OH, with a fellowship dinner immediately following in the church hall.