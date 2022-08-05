Florence (Swogger) Changet, 75, of Minerva, passed away Friday, July 29, surrounded by family at Aultman Hospital.

She was born Dec. 17, 1946, in Canton, Ohio to Foster and Edith (Thompson) Swogger.

She was a former resident of Fairmont Children’s Home and a 1965 graduate of Marlington High School. She married Remus Changet December 23, 1965. Florence was committed to helping others which she demonstrated during her employment with ResCare by lovingly providing care to people with developmental disabilities for 25 years, retiring in 2012. She had many hobbies throughout the years including bowling, ceramics, quilting, playing the lottery and bingo. Her greatest passion was sitting around the poker table enjoying cards with her children and grandchildren.

Florence is preceded in death by her parents; two sisters, Gloria Clark and Emma Lattea, and her devoted dogs, Sweetie and Scruffy. She will be deeply missed by her daughter, Debbie (Joe) Jenkins of Minerva, and sons Arron (Patty) Changet of Magnolia, Eric (Heidi) Changet of Louisville, and Chris (Cathy) Changet of Canton, as well as her brother, Herbert Swogger of Minerva. Florence leaves behind grandsons, Andrew Reed, Jacob Changet, Dillon Young, Cody Broomfield, Billy Kesling, Jonah Changet, Logan Kesling, Michael Belus, Ezekiel Changet, Timothy Reed, and Abram Changet; and granddaughters, Devin Clapper, Joy Steed, Catie Belus, Taylor Kesling, Cameran Changet, and Myia Changet; as well as numerous great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

The family will have a private family memorial for Florence, followed by a family card game in her honor. The family asks that in remembrance of Florence we each do a good deed and enjoy time with our loved ones.