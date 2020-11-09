Florence Virginia Bucko, 82, of Richmond, OH, passed away November 6, 2020 at her home.

She was born November 9, 1937 in Richmond, OH, a daughter of the late Walter and Marion (Faulk) Snyder.

In addition to her parents she is preceded in death by her husband, John J. Bucko; brother, John Snyder Twaddle; and cousin, Wayne Fulton.

She was a member of the St John Fisher Catholic Church, Richmond, OH.

Florence is survived by her sister, Pauline (Rick) Nichols of Northport, AL and cousin, Shirley Fulton of Salineville.

A private burial will be held at Mt. Calvary Cemetery, Steubenville, OH.

