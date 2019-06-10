Floyd Casper, 81, of Carrollton, passed away peacefully at the Carroll Healthcare Center Wednesday, June 5, 2019.

Born July 12, 1937 in Carrollton, he was a son of the late Andrew and Mary Beatty Casper.

A retired farmer, Floyd was a member of the Holstein Association and was on the Holstein Daffodil Committee. He also enjoyed sports and showing his cattle at different county fairs.

Floyd is survived by his wife of 57 years, the former Sandra Warlock; son and daughter-in-law, Bill (Roxanne) Casper; two grandsons, Clint and Cody Casper; and two great grandsons, Easton and Keaton Casper.

He was preceded in death by a son, Todd Casper.

Floyd will be sadly missed by friends and family.

Private graveside services for Floyd will be held at the convenience of the family.

Services were under the care and guidance of the Dodds Funeral Home in Carrollton.