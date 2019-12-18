Floyd D. Skinner, 93, of Carrollton, OH, went to be with the Lord Dec. 16, 2019 at the Golden Age Retreat with his family by his side.

He was born Feb. 14, 1926 in Salineville, OH, to William McKinley and Irene Rose (Herold) Skinner.

He married Lorraine Alberta (Tolson) Skinner on June 25, 1950, celebrating 69 years. They enjoyed spending winters in Florida. He was a member of the Church of Christ (Christian Disciples). Floyd and his wife owned Skinner Plumbing, Heating and Air Conditioning for over 40 years, where he worked alongside his wife. Floyd enjoyed hunting in Wyoming, Montana and Colorado for deer, moose and bear. He enjoyed his fishing trips to Canada. Floyd liked to relax by going to Mountaineer Race Track. He also belonged to the Bowling League. Floyd served in the U.S. Army during WWII.

Floyd was a loving father and grandfather.

He is survived by his wife, Lorraine Alberta (Tolson) of Carrollton; his children, Sharon (Jeff) Jordan of Columbus, OH, Barbara (Chuck) DeNoon, Kenny (Helen) Skinner, and Bill Skinner, all of Carrollton; six grandchildren, Sharon (Tim) Brace, Clayton McGary, Tim Skinner, Carter (Niki) McGary, Cody DeNoon and Cade Skinner; six great-grandchildren, Kaylee Brace, Madison Brace, Lucas McGary, Sophia McGary and Lexi McGary; in-laws, Kenny (Connie) Tolson and Judy Lafferty.

Preceding him in death were two brothers, Robert Dale Skinner and Billy Skinner, who died as an infant; three sisters, Jessie Boals, Vivian Barnes and Mildred McKarns; a brother-in-law, John Lafferty and sister-in-law, Bonnie (Tolson) Finn.

Calling hours will be Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019 at the Allmon Dugger Cotton Funeral Home from 7-9 p.m. The funeral service will be Dec. 20, 2019 at the Allmon Dugger Cotton Funeral Home at 1 p.m. with Pastor Mark Statler officiating. Burial will follow at Westview Cemetery with full military honors. The family would like to thank everyone who supported them during this time of adversity with special thanks to Community Hospice, The Golden Age Retreat and the Church of Christ (Christian Disciples).