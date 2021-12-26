Frances Carol Scopel, 85, of Amsterdam, passed away Thursday, Dec. 16, 2021, at Trinity Medical Center West in Steubenville, Ohio.

A daughter of the late Max and Mary Yeager Cotton, she was born Dec. 29, 1935, in Harlem Springs.

Frances was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Amsterdam.

She is survived by two sons, Tyrone (Cathy) Scopel of Granger, IN, and Michael (Tracy) Scopel of Oklahoma City, OK; daughter, Dawn Scopel of Amsterdam; two granddaughters, Carly and Nora; sister, Betty (Joe) Russell of Carrollton; and brother, Randy (Sharon) Cotton of Carrollton.

Along with her parents, Frances was preceded in death by her husband, Silvio in 2014; daughter, Perianne in 1987, and sister, Barbara Lumley in 2016.

A memorial service to celebrate Frances’ life will be held at a future date.

Dodds Funeral Home of Amsterdam assisted the family with arrangements.