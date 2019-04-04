Frances G. Bullock, 83

Frances Geraldine Bullock, 83, of Carrollton, passed away April 2, 2019 at Aultman Hospital, Canton, OH.

She was born May 21, 1935 in Grantsville, Maryland to the late Harry and Mamie (Smith) Stahl. Frances graduated from Massillon High School. She was Lutheran by faith. Her greatest joys were her grandchildren and great grandchildren, and she enjoyed playing lottery scratch off tickets.

Survivors include her fiancé, Charles Palmer, of Carrollton; a son, Mark (Dyane) Hice of Minerva; a daughter, Bonnie (Dan) Woods of Carrollton; a sister, Mary Urban of Massillon; four grandchildren, Heather (Geno) Kiko, Matthew (Melanie) Hice, Ben (Liz) Woods and Aaron (Meghan) Woods; eight great grandchildren and many loving nieces and nephews.

Frances was preceded in death by her husband, Edward Eugene “Gene” Bullock, September 4, 2001; and seven brothers and three sisters.

Funeral services will be Friday, April 5 at l p.m. at the Allmon Dugger Cotton Funeral Home with calling hours from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. with Pastor Scott Welch officiating. Burial will be in the Magnolia Cemetery.